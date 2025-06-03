A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit western Turkey and nearby Greek islands.

The quake hit just after 2am on the morning of Tuesday June 3, with tremors felt in Rhodes 29km to the south. The earthquake has left one person dead and at least 69 injured, with the epicentre thought to be just outside the Turkish resort town of Marmaris at a depth of 42 miles.

There was no tsunami alert from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) but major shakes were felt throughout the region. One user wrote on X: “I’m in Rhodes at the moment and we’ve been told not to worry or panic but could feel the aftershocks of a earthquake which is common but no tsunami warnings or other earthquake warnings.”

Earthquakes are not uncommon around the Aegean Sea, which is surrounded by major fault lines and sits on a small tectonic plate. Just a couple of weeks ago on May 22, Greece issued a tsunami warning after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was measured, hot on the heels of another 5.9-magnitude earthquake a week before.

Europe is actually hit by thousands of earthquakes each year, with Greece thought to have among the highest levels of seismic activity across the continent. Examples of places with high seismic risks are mostly in urban areas, according to the European Facilities for Earthquake Hazard and Risk and include the following cities:

Istanbul, Izmir (Turkey)

Catania and Naples (Italy)

Bucharest (Romania)

Athens (Greece)

Santorini (Greece)