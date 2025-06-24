An earthquake has hit the popular destination Albania.

The 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit this morning (Tuesday 24 June) 8 km from Shijak in Albania. Shijak is town and municipality in Durrës county, situated in west-central Albania.

The earthquake struck in the early hours at 4:04am and also affected popular holiday hotspots. Tremors were felt in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and North Macedonia.

The USGS says that the Mediterranean region “is seismically active due to the northward convergence of the African plate with respect to the Eurasian plate along a complex plate boundary. Earthquakes have historically caused widespread damage across central and southern Greece, Cyprus, Sicily, Crete, the Nile Delta, Northern Libya, the Atlas Mountains of North Africa and the Iberian Peninsula.

“Large earthquakes throughout the Mediterranean region have also been known to produce significant and damaging tsunamis.” One user wrote on X this morning at around 4:13am: “Omg earthquake #Albania#earthquake“. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.