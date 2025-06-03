“Scared” holidaymakers in Rhodes have “flown back home” early after an earthquake hit the Greek holiday island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit western Turkey and nearby Greek islands just after 2am this morning (Tuesday 3 June). Tremors were felt in Rhodes 29km to the south. The earthquake has left one person dead and at least 69 injured in Turkey, with the epicentre thought to be just outside the Turkish resort town of Marmaris at a depth of 42 miles.

There was no tsunami alert from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) for Rhodes but major shakes were felt throughout the region. One user wrote on X: “I’m in Rhodes at the moment and we’ve been told not to worry or panic but could feel the aftershocks of a earthquake which is common but no tsunami warnings or other earthquake warnings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Facebook one user posted that she is worrying about boarding a flight to Rhodes now. She wrote: “Can someone give any updates about the situation there? We were due to be on the plane in 30 min but have decided to not get on. Friends of ours are in Rhodes now and flying back today because they are really scared. We aren’t that scared but still not sure on whether to go or not. Might go tomorrow if situation is calm again”.

“Scared” holidaymakers in Rhodes have “flown back home” early after an earthquake hit the Greek holiday island. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Many users commented on the post saying that there is absolutely nothing to worry about. One person said: “I’m here now, I woke for the earthquake last night then back to sleep again! Really, not an issue here. Everything continuing as normal”.

Another added: “There is no damage on Rhodes and no problems. Earthquakes can happen anytime in the eastern Med. Life goes on as normal today.”

The Foreign Office has not added any new warnings for Greece, so it is still safe to travel to the island Rhodes. The Foreign Office, however, already does warn about earthquakes in Greece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: “The area around the Cycladic islands of Santorini (Thira), Anafi, Ios and Amorgos, experienced increased earthquake activity in early 2025. This increase has since subsided and the tourist season is expected to continue as usual.

“There is a risk of earthquakes and earth tremors in Greece”. It advises holidaymakers to:

familiarise yourself with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake

follow advice given by the local authorities

call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger

The Foreign Office adds: “For further guidance on how to prepare for earthquakes, please visit the Greek Ministry of Civil Protection (in English) and to see, for anywhere in Greece, where your nearest assembly points are located in case of emergency you can visit mysafetyplan.gov.gr (map with text in Greek).”