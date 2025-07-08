An earthquake has hit off the coast of the Greek holiday island Crete again.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, off the eastern coast of Crete. According to the Geodynamic Institute, the epicenter was located 31 kilometers east-northeast of Lasithi, with a focal depth of 7.8 kilometers.

The tremor was felt in parts of the Lasithi region, but no damage or injuries have been reported so far. Lasithi is the easternmost regional unit on the island of Crete, to the east of Heraklion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2holidays describes the Lasithi region as: “The largest mountain plain in Crete, Lasithi Plateau offers a glimpse of rural Crete. Green fields are scattered with fruit orchards and the remains of old windmills.

An earthquake has hit off the coast of the Greek holiday island Crete again. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“At one time there were 20,000 metal mills with white canvas sails, but most have now been replaced by pumps. They are still an arresting sight though.“

This year seismic activity has been particularly intense in Greece, for example Santorini was rocked by earthquakes earlier this year. Crete lies in a seismically active zone along the African–Eurasian plate boundary which means it is susceptible to earthquakes.

The previous earthquake in Crete hit on 3 June 14 km away from the Lasithi region again. It triggered rockfalls and landslides but no significant damage or injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 has hit Crete - prompting a tsunami warning to be sent to residents. The quake, with a depth of 62.5 kilometres, according to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, was strongly felt in Crete and Rhodes.