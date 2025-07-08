Crete earthquake: 5.0-magnitude quake hits off coast of holiday hotspot - tremor felt in parts of Lasithi region
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, off the eastern coast of Crete. According to the Geodynamic Institute, the epicenter was located 31 kilometers east-northeast of Lasithi, with a focal depth of 7.8 kilometers.
The tremor was felt in parts of the Lasithi region, but no damage or injuries have been reported so far. Lasithi is the easternmost regional unit on the island of Crete, to the east of Heraklion.
Jet2holidays describes the Lasithi region as: “The largest mountain plain in Crete, Lasithi Plateau offers a glimpse of rural Crete. Green fields are scattered with fruit orchards and the remains of old windmills.
“At one time there were 20,000 metal mills with white canvas sails, but most have now been replaced by pumps. They are still an arresting sight though.“
This year seismic activity has been particularly intense in Greece, for example Santorini was rocked by earthquakes earlier this year. Crete lies in a seismically active zone along the African–Eurasian plate boundary which means it is susceptible to earthquakes.
The previous earthquake in Crete hit on 3 June 14 km away from the Lasithi region again. It triggered rockfalls and landslides but no significant damage or injuries were reported.
