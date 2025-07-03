Thousands have been evacuated from a popular holiday destination as raging wildfires damage hotels and homes.

A major wildfire at one of Greece’s most popular tourist destinations is continuing to burn out of control after breaking out on Wednesday afternoon. The fire started in rugged forested terrain near the municipality of Lerapetra but the flames have now spread rapidly southward, threatening homes, tourist accommodation, and critical infrastructure.

Around 3,000 residents have been evacuated and put up in temporary shelters after at least four settlements were ordered to flee. The fire front now extends over at least 6km, according to emergency services, making containment increasingly difficult. Thick smoke engulfed the wider area, reducing visibility to near zero in places.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for multiple settlements, including Achlia, Agia Fotia, Galini, Ferma, and Koutsounari. In these affected areas, emergency responders have worked tirelessly to move residents and visitors to safety.

“It’s a very difficult situation. The fire is very hard to contain. Right now, they cannot contain it,” Nektarios Papadakis, a civil protection official at the regional authority, told the Associated Press.

He added: “The tourists who were moved out are all ok. They have been taken to an indoor basketball arena and hotels in other regions of the island.”

Tourists were seen fleeing villas and holiday homes in eastern Crete. Videos from the Greek island show the mayhem as holidaymakers attempt to get onto transport away from the raging fire.

At least four elderly people have been taken to hospital with respiratory problems caused by smoke inhalation. As a precaution, all hospitals in Crete have been placed on alert by health authorities, BBC reports.