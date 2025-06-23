Wildfires have been reported on the Greek island of Crete today (Monday 23 June).

A large wildfire broke out early Monday in the Kato Asites area of Heraklion, Crete. An emergency alert via the Greek 112 system was issued around 6:00 AM BST, urging residents to evacuate their homes and remain vigilant.

Fifty-five firefighters, supported by 23 vehicles and two helicopters, are battling the blaze, which has been challenging to contain due to strong winds. Additionally, another fire is reported in the Chios area of Crete, with residents to evacuate as well.

These incidents align with Greece’s ongoing struggle with wildfires, as over 2,000 fires have erupted across the country this summer, fueled by high temperatures, strong winds, and dry vegetation following a mild winter and dry spring. While the fires in Kato Asites and Chios are active, there are no reports of injuries or significant structural damage to homes and businesses today, but the situation remains dynamic.

The Foreign Office has not issued a new warning for Crete. However, it has already warned about the risks of wildfires. It says: “There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October. Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location.

“Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly.”

It advises tourists to be cautious if you are in or near an area affected by wildfires. Holidaymakers should:

follow @112Greece for official updates

follow the guidance of the emergency services

call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger

contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK