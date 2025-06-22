I tried an unusual activity while on holiday in Crete - and I’ve never felt so zen.

Gong bathing isn’t something normally at the top of my list to do while on holiday. It was an unusual activity that I tried on my recent holiday in Crete, but I was pleasantly surprised by it and it made me feel so zen.

I was staying at the TUI BLUE Sensatori Atlantica Caldera Palace Hotel - which had a whole host of activities you can do including wellness classes, wine tasting and cooking demonstrations. All you have to do is book a day in advance.

A gong bath is basically a form of meditation and it is also known as a Sound Bath or a Sound Massage. It is a fully clothed, relaxing and blissful experience.

I did it as part of a group at the hotel and we all laid down on paddleboards and closed our eyes. As part of the gong bathing sound vibrations are produced when someone uses a mallet to tap a gong.

So, as we all lay there meditating one of the TUI holiday reps softly tapped a gong which produced the sound vibrations. It was so relaxing hearing the sound of the gong alongside the ripples of the water as we floated on the boards.

It lasted around 45 minutes and it went by so quickly as I was really enjoying it. I focused on my breathing and went into a meditative state that was so relaxing and the most zen I’ve felt in a long time. Feeling the warm breeze too - it was bliss.

All of us in the group really enjoyed the session and said we would carry on with meditation back at home - as for once all of our minds stopped and relaxed. I wouldn’t normally do unusual activities such as this on holiday but it was really enjoyable, and great to get out of your comfort zone.

