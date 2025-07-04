Crete travel advice: Latest holiday guidance for popular Greek island after wildfires, earthquake and tsunami alerts
In May the Greek holiday island was shook by two earthquakes with tsunami warnings issued. One of the earthquakes was recorded as a huge 6.1-magnitude quake that was 43miles deep, according to the US Geological Survey.
The Greek government issued a national directive, ordering locals and tourists alike to ‘move away from the coast and reach a higher place’. The previous earthquake was 5.9-magnitude and sparked another temporary tsunami warning. Greece lies on several seismic fault lines and experiences frequent earthquakes.
Now, wildfires have hit the holiday destination, that are still raging today (Friday 4 July). Thousands have been evacuated as the fires damage hotels and homes.
The fire front now extends over at least 6km, according to emergency services, making containment increasingly difficult. Thick smoke engulfed the wider area, reducing visibility to near zero in places.
Authorities have issued evacuation orders for multiple settlements, including Achlia, Agia Fotia, Galini, Ferma, and Koutsounari. In these affected areas, emergency responders have worked tirelessly to move residents and visitors to safety.
The Foreign Office has not issued a new travel warning for Greece, meaning it is safe to travel to the island of Crete. However, it has previously warned of earthquake and wildfire risks.
It says: “There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October. Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location.
“Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly. Follow @112Greece for official updates, follow the guidance of the emergency services, call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger and contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK”.
It adds: “The area around the Cycladic islands of Santorini (Thira), Anafi, Ios and Amorgos, experienced increased earthquake activity in early 2025. This increase has since subsided and the tourist season is expected to continue as usual.
“There is a risk of earthquakes and earth tremors in Greece. You should familiarise yourself with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake, follow advice given by the local authorities and call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.