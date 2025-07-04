Holidaymakers have had concerns about travelling to Crete over the past couple of months due to a spate of earthquakes and most recently wildfires.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May the Greek holiday island was shook by two earthquakes with tsunami warnings issued. One of the earthquakes was recorded as a huge 6.1-magnitude quake that was 43miles deep, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Greek government issued a national directive, ordering locals and tourists alike to ‘move away from the coast and reach a higher place’. The previous earthquake was 5.9-magnitude and sparked another temporary tsunami warning. Greece lies on several seismic fault lines and experiences frequent earthquakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, wildfires have hit the holiday destination, that are still raging today (Friday 4 July). Thousands have been evacuated as the fires damage hotels and homes.

Holidaymakers have had concerns about travelling to Crete over the past couple of months due to a spate of earthquakes and most recently wildfires. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The fire front now extends over at least 6km, according to emergency services, making containment increasingly difficult. Thick smoke engulfed the wider area, reducing visibility to near zero in places.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for multiple settlements, including Achlia, Agia Fotia, Galini, Ferma, and Koutsounari. In these affected areas, emergency responders have worked tirelessly to move residents and visitors to safety.

The Foreign Office has not issued a new travel warning for Greece, meaning it is safe to travel to the island of Crete. However, it has previously warned of earthquake and wildfire risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: “There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October. Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location.

“Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly. Follow @112Greece for official updates, follow the guidance of the emergency services, call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger and contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK”.

It adds: “The area around the Cycladic islands of Santorini (Thira), Anafi, Ios and Amorgos, experienced increased earthquake activity in early 2025. This increase has since subsided and the tourist season is expected to continue as usual.

“There is a risk of earthquakes and earth tremors in Greece. You should familiarise yourself with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake, follow advice given by the local authorities and call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger”.