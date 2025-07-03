Where are the wildfires in Crete? Travel advice to holidaymakers - is it safe to visit the Greek holiday island
The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the forested hills near Lerapetra. Gale-force winds have driven flames southward across a front now stretching more than 6km, emergency services said.
The fast-moving blaze has already destroyed homes and rental properties in settlements such as Agia Fotia, where local reports say power has been cut. Thick smoke has blanketed the region, reducing visibility and reaching beaches 10km from the fire front.
Mass evacuations have been carried out in areas like Achlia, Ferma, Agia Fotia and Koutsounari, with many evacuees sent to Lerapetra’s indoor sports hall for temporary shelter. Emergency alerts have been broadcast throughout the day, instructing people to leave immediately.
Some trapped individuals have reportedly been evacuated by boat from isolated beaches. Several people, including elderly residents, have been treated for smoke inhalation and health authorities have placed hospitals on alert across Crete.
The UK Foreign Office has not updated its guidance on travelling to Crete or indeed any other part of Greece. Existing advice on the FCDO website warns that Greece is prone to extreme natural phenomena, such as earthquakes, wildfires, extreme heat and flash floods.
As it does every year, the Foreign Office cautions that there is a high risk of wildfires in Greece from April to October. Travellers are advised to register for the Greek government’s national emergency alerts.
The Red Cross tells people to evacuate quickly, and to read up on the community’s response plan before travelling. To avoid starting wildfires, you should always pick up litter (especially glass, which is known to spark fires), avoid barbecues and make sure that cigarettes are properly extinguished.
