Holidaymakers are not allowed to swim at three beaches in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Palma City Council has closed three top beaches after the freak storm which caused some damage. The beaches at Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni and Platja de Palma have been closed to bathing since yesterday morning (Thursday 10 July).

According to the city council the first two beaches are flying the red flag, while Platja de Palma remains open to the public, but with a prohibition on bathing. In addition, Ciutat Jardí is flying the yellow flag (which implies caution, but not a ban).

This closure follows rain earlier in the day which often causes a mixed water discharge (rainwater and sewage) into the sea. The city council said in a statement that they hoped to open the beaches to swimming again as soon as possible.

A powerful storm swept across the island on Thursday. Torrential rain and thunderstorms forced air traffic authorities to impose strict safety measures, including limits on take-offs and landings, leading to widespread flight disruptions.

The Spanish weather agency AEMET had issued a yellow warning ahead of the storm, forecasting heavy rainfall that ultimately led Balearic emergency services to activate the Meteobal Plan. The intense downpour created hazardous conditions across Palma and surrounding areas.