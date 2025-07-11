A British mum has drowned while swimming at a beach in Corfu, in front of her husband and 16-year-old son.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mother, 50, and father had been swimming off Roda beach in northern Corfu on Wednesday when bad weather left the couple battling the waves as they tried to reach the shore. Some local outlets are reporting the strong currents and bad weather made them lose control, while others say they'd been swept out towards a rocky area.

The fire service was contacted but despite their best efforts, they couldn't save the mother and she was pulled "unconscious from [the] water", reports the Corfu Press. The husband sustained minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After he was pulled out the husband watched on in a state of panic as rescuers tried to save his wife, as did their 16-year-old son. An ambulance rushed her to a private clinic, where she was pronounced dead before her body was transferred to Corfu General Hospital.

A British mum has drowned while swimming at a beach in Corfu, in front of her husband and 16-year-old son. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The son and husband were given first aid and psychological support for shock. A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Greece and are in touch with the local authorities."

A post-mortem is expected to be performed so a pathologist can work out whether she was killed by drowning or whether she sustained a fatal blow from the rocks she washed up on.