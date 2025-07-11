Corfu Greece: Brit mum, 50, drowns in Corfu in front of husband and 16-year-old son while swimming at Roda beach
The mother, 50, and father had been swimming off Roda beach in northern Corfu on Wednesday when bad weather left the couple battling the waves as they tried to reach the shore. Some local outlets are reporting the strong currents and bad weather made them lose control, while others say they'd been swept out towards a rocky area.
The fire service was contacted but despite their best efforts, they couldn't save the mother and she was pulled "unconscious from [the] water", reports the Corfu Press. The husband sustained minor injuries.
After he was pulled out the husband watched on in a state of panic as rescuers tried to save his wife, as did their 16-year-old son. An ambulance rushed her to a private clinic, where she was pronounced dead before her body was transferred to Corfu General Hospital.
The son and husband were given first aid and psychological support for shock. A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Greece and are in touch with the local authorities."
A post-mortem is expected to be performed so a pathologist can work out whether she was killed by drowning or whether she sustained a fatal blow from the rocks she washed up on.
