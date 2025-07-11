A park run in Sutton Park, Birmingham, has been cancelled after a teenage boy’s body was pulled from the lake.

Sutton Park parkrun posted on Facebook today (Friday 11 July): “In light of the tragic news from Sutton park this morning Sutton Park parkrun will not be going ahead tomorrow. Our thoughts are with the family and anyone affected at this time.”

The community has been rocked after the body of a teenage boy was pulled from Powell’s Pool at Sutton Park on Thursday evening (10 July). The grim discovery was made following a massive rescue operation when the youngster went missing after swimming. The vast and expansive Sutton Park, which is in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, is one of the largest urban parks in Europe.

The teenage boy has not been publicly named by West Midlands Police but the force says his family is being supported by specially trained officers. A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Extensive efforts by all emergency services were carried out following the boy going missing in the water just after 6pm. Specialist teams were deployed from fire and rescue, ambulance colleagues, and Birmingham City Council colleagues."

Our Sutton Park Community Facebook page posted: “Our Sutton Park and its members would like to send our deepest condolences to the parents of the young boy who tragically drowned while swimming in Powell's Pool yesterday. We are truly grateful for the brave and selfless efforts of the fishermen who immediately jumped into the lake to save him.

“I’m sorry we could not find him. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”