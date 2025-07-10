Holidaymakers heading to Birmingham Airport have been issued an urgent warning amid roadworks.

Severn Trent are carrying out urgent repair works on Bird Island - near the entrance to Birmingham Airport, this month. The repairs started yesterday (Wednesday 9 July) resulting in partial lane closures approaching the roundabout.

Bird Island is the roundabout on approach to the Airport and the entry and exit point to Car Park 5, including the A45. An airport spokesperson said: “If you are travelling to Birmingham Airport during this time, please plan your journey accordingly.”

As a result of these necessary repairs, several lanes near and around Bird Island have been closed off, restricting traffic flow. While such shutdowns are essential for the maintenance and upgrade of localized infrastructures, they will inevitably lead to acute traffic congestion.

The restrictions are compelling motorists to merge into fewer numbers of lanes, which will lead to sluggish traffic, more so during peak hours when the area has high traffic flow. Severn Trent Water is working to complete these repairs as soon as they possibly can, to minimize disruption, but motorists are advised to plan for delays throughout the course of work. Motorists should divert via detours and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

If you are heading to or away from Birmingham Airport in the coming days, it’s vital that you take account of current roadworks and congestion on Bird Island. Passengers should seek up-to-date traffic news prior to departure, through official traffic websites, mobile phone apps, or social networking websites