A major motorway has closed both ways this morning (Thursday 10 July) due to an “incident” with “miles of congestion” building.

The M42 is currently closed in both directions between J4 Shirley and J5 Solihull. National Highways says: “This is due to a @Trafficwmp led incident. Delays building, 2.5 miles of congestion both ways - northbound back to #M40, southbound back to #A45 @bhx_official. Updates to follow soon.”

Birmingham Airport has issued the following warning: “Please be aware and allow additional to your journey to and from the airport”. West Midlands Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on the M42 between Junction 4 and 5 at Solihull. The motorway is currently closed in both directions.”

National Highways adds that there are “delays in excess of one hour”.

Diversion Route

Northbound - Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit M42 Northbound, at Junction 4 - turn left (1st exit), onto A34 Northbound.

Continue on A34 Northbound, to A34/B4025 roundabout junction.

At A34/B4025 roundabout junction, turn right (5th exit), onto B4025 Eastbound.

Continue on B4025 Eastbound, to B4025/B4102 roundabout junction. At B4025/B4102 roundabout junction, turn left (1st exit), onto B4102 Northbound. Continue on B4102, signed (A41) Southbound, to B4102/B4025 roundabout junction

At B4102/B425 roundabout junction, turn right (3rd exit) onto B4102, signed (A41)

Southbound. Continue on B4102, signed (A41) Southbound, to B4102/B4025 junction.

At B4102/B4025 junction, continue straight onto B4025, signed (A41) Southbound. Continue on B4025, signed (A41) Southbound, to B4025/A41 roundabout junction.

At B4025/A41 roundabout junction, turn left (1st exit) onto the A41 Southbound. Continue on A41 Southbound, to M42, Junction 5 roundabout.

Southbound - Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

Follow the above roads, in reverse order.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.