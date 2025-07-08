A major motorway is “closed both ways” after an “earlier collision”.

The M60 near Stockport was closed in both directions yesterday (Monday 7 July) due to a “multi-vehicle collision”. Today (Tuesday 8 July) the motorway “remains closed both ways” due to the crash.

The crash had led to “infrastructure damage (barrier, lamp columns), fuel spillage and a shed load” yesterday, according to National Highways, and this is still impacting the motorway today. It said yesterday: “Thankfully only minor injuries but substantial clean-up required.”

National Highways posted today reminding drivers of the continued closure. It said: “REMINDER. The #M60 in #GreaterManchester remains closed in both directions between J25 and J1 near #Stockport#Bredbury following a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency works remain ongoing.”

When asked when the motorway will re-open, it said: “We're awaiting an update from the roadworkers at scene as to how long the resurfacing and barrier repairs a likely to take. We will issue an update as soon as they confirm. At this stage we hope to have some lanes re-opened but this is unlikely before 8am at the earliest.”