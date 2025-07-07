The M60 in Stockport has been closed after a car crash.

Drivers have been stopped on the M60 in both directions following a crash. Traffic is being held between junctions 27 at the Portwood roundabout and junction one for the Stockport Pyramid.

Queues are building up in both directions approaching the scene. Delays are backing up towards Denton Island on the M60 clockwise.

National Highways says the road is now closed with emergency services in attendance, and drivers are urged to find alternative routes. A post from the Inrix traffic monitoring service said: "All traffic being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to accident on M60 in both directions from J27 A560 Great Portwood Street (Portwood Roundabout) to J1 A5145 Travis Brow (Stockport Pyramid).

"All traffic was held around 11:35am." A National Highways North West spokesperson wrote on X: "NEW INCIDENT #M60 both directions, clockwise J26-J27, anti-clockwise J27-J25 near #Stockport #Bredbury #GreaterManchester

"ROAD CLOSED Due to a multi-vehicle collision. @gmpolice, @gmptraffic, @manchesterfire, @NWAmbulance attending. More info to follow."