Drivers are being warned to expect ‘delays’ this morning (Tuesday 8 July) as a major motorway is ‘blocked’.

National Highways posted an update this morning that reads: “The #M62 in #Cheshire is currently blocked eastbound between J10 (#M6) and J11 #Birchwood due to a collision. Emergency Services and @cheshirepolice are on scene.”

It adds: “1 lane of 4 is currently open past the scene. 3 lanes remain closed for ongoing incident.“

It comes after the M62 was shut on Sunday night (July 6) following a multi-vehicle crash. Emergency services shut off the motorway in Greater Manchester, on the westbound carriageway between junction 22 and junction 21, following the collision. It re-opened by 5am on Monday.

Drivers are advised to keep up to date with National Highways updates.