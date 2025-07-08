M62 traffic: Major motorway in Cheshire 'blocked' between J10 and J11 'due to collision' - police on the scene
National Highways posted an update this morning that reads: “The #M62 in #Cheshire is currently blocked eastbound between J10 (#M6) and J11 #Birchwood due to a collision. Emergency Services and @cheshirepolice are on scene.”
It adds: “1 lane of 4 is currently open past the scene. 3 lanes remain closed for ongoing incident.“
It comes after the M62 was shut on Sunday night (July 6) following a multi-vehicle crash. Emergency services shut off the motorway in Greater Manchester, on the westbound carriageway between junction 22 and junction 21, following the collision. It re-opened by 5am on Monday.
