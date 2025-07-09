Traffic Scotland has issued a warning to drivers that a major motorway is currently closed.

Traffic Scotland issued an update early this morning (Wednesday 9 July) that the M9 was closed and it is still closed as of 12pm. Traffic Scotland posted an update on X saying: “UPDATE. #M9 Junction 5-7 westbound CLOSED Westbound due to a collision with no entry to the #M9 via the on-slips at Junctions 5 and 6.

“Please use an alternative route and allow extra travel time. Traffic busy but moving on surrounding routes”. Emergency services were called to junctions 4 and 7, following the collision at around 4.30am.

A Police Scotland statement read: “The M9 northbound between junctions 4 and 7 remain closed following a crash involving one vehicle which happened around 4.30am this morning. Road users are asked to seek alternative routes.”

