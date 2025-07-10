Birmingham Airport: UK airport issues warning to holidaymakers as M42 closed - advising passengers to 'be aware'
The M42 near Birmingham Airport has closed in both directions this morning which could cause disruption to passengers trying to get to the airport. National Highways said: “#M42 is closed in both directions - between J4 #Shirley and J5 #Solihull. This is due to a @Trafficwmp led incident.
“Three miles of congestion both ways, northbound back to #M40, south back to #A45@bhx_official. There are delays in excess of one hour on the #M42 in both directions due to the ongoing @WMPolice led incident. Allow extra time if travelling to @bhx_official”.
Birmingham Airport warned: “Please be aware and allow additional to your journey to and from the airport”. One user wrote on X: “Any further updates? Lots stuck with no understanding of what’s going on”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.