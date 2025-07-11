A teenage boy has been found dead in a lake in a park in Birmingham.

The boy was swimming in Powell’s Pool in Sutton Park at around 6pm on Thursday when he went missing. Police, the fire service, paramedics and council officers were all called to the scene and the lake was cordoned off.

The boy’s body was found not long after. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The force said "extensive efforts" had been made by the emergency services and Birmingham City Council to find him. The force added that his family was being supported.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We are supporting the family of the boy at this tragic time. His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and we are liaising with the coroner.”

A post on the Sutton Park Community Facebook page reads: “Our Sutton Park and its members would like to send our deepest condolences to the parents of the young boy who tragically drowned while swimming in Powell's Pool yesterday. We are truly grateful for the brave and selfless efforts of the fishermen who immediately jumped into the lake to save him.

“I’m sorry we could not find him. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Sutton Park is a 2,400 acre National Nature Reserve and one of the largest urban parks in Europe, according to Birmingham City Council. It includes woodland, heathland, marshes and seven lakes, including Powell's Pool, where the teenager's body was discovered.

At a size of 48 acres it is the largest lake in the park. In 2001 another teenage boy, Fraser Amiss, died after diving into Powell's Pool with two friends.