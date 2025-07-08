There is a major call for police to hunt for a serial killer after 19 bodies have been hauled from the same reservoir in three years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grieving widow has demanded an investigation is opened into rumours of a serial killer after 19 bodies have been hauled from the same reservoir in three years. The bodies have been hauled from Lady Bird Lake, a reservoir in Austin, Texas,.

The latest body was that of 17-year-old Irewamiri Shote, who a paddleboarder found floating on Lady Bird Lake last month. It has led to Reegan Aparicio, whose partner Christopher Hays-Clark was hauled from the water, to call on authorities to investigate claims a serial killer is on the loose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reegan, 30, said: "I want the police to reopen the investigation, not just for Chris, but for all the people whose relatives have been found dead. I want them to reopen the case, do a thorough investigation, and get down to the bottom of what is going on.

There is a major call for police to hunt for a serial killer after 19 bodies have been hauled from the same reservoir in three years. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“We all deserve answers; they are our loved ones who died in a tragedy. If you are not going to put up barriers or lights around, open an investigation, give us answers and show us that you care."

Christopher, 30, was found dead on April 15, 2023. Police insist there isn't any evidence that points to the existence of a killer.

Lady Bird Lake, on the Colorado River in downtown Austin, is very popular with recreational boaters and tour boats viewing the waterfront. Despite the discoveries since 2022, the Austin Police Department has repeatedly said there isn't any evidence that points to the existence of a killer.