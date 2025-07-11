A teenage boy has died on a beach in Italy after a hole he was digging collapsed and buried him alive.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster named as Riccardo was on holiday at the beach at Montalto di Castro in Italy with his family when the accident happened. The local mayor Emanuela Socciarelli told reporters: "A tragedy that has left us all shocked. It's unthinkable that a young man could lose his life in this way.

"I want to offer my sincere condolences to this family, to whom we are all truly deeply connected." According to blue News website the boy was 17-years-old and was digging a hole in the sand with his two little brothers when he died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website reports that the boy had dug one and a half meters deep into the ground near a campsite when the pit suddenly collapsed. He was buried by the masses of sand and suffocated.

A teenage boy has died on a beach in Italy after a hole he was digging collapsed and buried him alive. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It adds that the two brothers had left so nobody had noticed the accident at first. They returned at around 3pm and immediately alerted their father who then called emergency services.

The outlet reports that the boy could only be pulled out of the sand after 40 minutes and by this time it was too late. The family came from Rome and were spending their vacation at the campsite.