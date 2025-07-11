Will there be a Tomorrowland in Thailand? Rumours swirl that globally renowned music festival coming to holiday hotspot, has it been confirmed?

Isabella Boneham
Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Rumours are swirling that the globally renowned electronic music festival Tomorrowland is coming to Thailand next year.

Its annual event in Belgium is still the pinnacle of its offerings, however the festival is looking to expand to new locations. Talks of bringing Tomorrowland to Thailand have been ongoing, and the reality of the event happening appears to be one step closer.

Tomorrowland will make its Asia debut in Chonburi province in December 2026, according to reports. However the details are still very slim.

Time Out reports that the festival will not be an exact copy of the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium. Instead, there will be a distinct Thai flair, so expect a spread of spicy local dishes, traditional Thai art, and a local cultural identity woven into the event.

Rumours are swirling that the globally renowned electronic music festival Tomorrowland is coming to Thailand next year. (Photo: BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
Despite Tomorrowland’s massive success, delivering a show in Thailand certainly requires a new plan of action and hoops to jump through. Information on Tomorrowland coming to Thailand has reportedly been leaked by local media outlets.

However, it is still unverified from official outlets. More updates to follow.

