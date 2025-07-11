Rumours are swirling that the globally renowned electronic music festival Tomorrowland is coming to Thailand next year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its annual event in Belgium is still the pinnacle of its offerings, however the festival is looking to expand to new locations. Talks of bringing Tomorrowland to Thailand have been ongoing, and the reality of the event happening appears to be one step closer.

Tomorrowland will make its Asia debut in Chonburi province in December 2026, according to reports. However the details are still very slim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time Out reports that the festival will not be an exact copy of the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium. Instead, there will be a distinct Thai flair, so expect a spread of spicy local dishes, traditional Thai art, and a local cultural identity woven into the event.

Rumours are swirling that the globally renowned electronic music festival Tomorrowland is coming to Thailand next year. (Photo: BELGA/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Despite Tomorrowland’s massive success, delivering a show in Thailand certainly requires a new plan of action and hoops to jump through. Information on Tomorrowland coming to Thailand has reportedly been leaked by local media outlets.

However, it is still unverified from official outlets. More updates to follow.