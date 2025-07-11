A popular DJ has cancelled three gigs, including two that were supposed to take place this weekend (July 12/13) after her best friend died.

DJ Hannah Laing has told her 265,000 fans that she has cancelled three gigs, which she was due to perform in the coming days, following the death of her best friend Ellie Scanlan.

Writing a lengthy statement to her followers, the 31-year-old music star said: “I’m really sorry to announce I won’t be performing at Ostend Beach Festival in Belgium and a State of Trance, London this weekend. I also cannot perform at Terminal V Croatia next Thursday because that’s the day of the funeral.”

Hannah’s decision came after she went ahead with her inaugural Doof in the Park dance festival in the city on Saturday, (July 5). Ahead of the sell-out event, which was hosted by her at Camperdown Park in Dundee, Hannah said on Instagram that she was “powering on” for Ellie, who was due to attend the festival with her. Ellie, aged 30, died on Tuesday July 1.

The DJ continued with her statement to explain that she now feels like she needs to take a break: “Since finding out my best mate passed away last week I have been so busy and not stopped because I was hosting my first ever festival, doof in the Park for 15,000 people. I had no choice but to continue.” She added that although she performed all three shows which had been planned at Doof in the Park, she “really struggled” to do so.

But went on: “I’m really just needing to stop and take some time to myself to process this mentally and that means cancelling some shows. I don’t take this lightly at all and I’m so sorry if anyone is disappointed.”

DJ Hannah Laing (left), aged 31, has cancelled gigs following the death of her best friend Ellie Scanlan (right). Photo by Instagram/@hannahlaingdj. | Instagram/@hannahlaingdj

Ellie’s died at her Tullideph Street home in Dundee last week and police are treating her death as unexplained. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Tuesday July 1 we received a report of the death of a 30-year-old woman at a property on Tullideph Street, Dundee. Her next of kin is aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal,” as reported by the Dundee Courier.

Following Ellie’s death, Hannah wrote on Facebook: “I write this with a broken heart. It doesn’t feel real. My best mate is gone and now a piece of me too, words can’t comprehend it. You weren’t just my friend you were my sister.”

Paying tribute to her, she continued: “Everyone would always comment on how our personalities were so similar. We got into a s*** load of trouble growing up. We went through every stage of life together. You were at my first ever gig. You always had my back, loyal to the core. I’ll cherish those mischievous memories for the rest of my life.

“I’ll miss your kindness, your craziness, your wild stories. You were the funniest, wittiest person I have ever met. Your charisma was f***ing infectious. I’ll miss you so f***ing much. Love you always Ellie. Rest in peace my sister. I’ll carry you with me forever.”

Hannah has received many supportive comments from her fans. One said: “Loss like this changes everything. Be gentle with yourself and take your time.” A second wrote: “ Don’t be even remotely sorry. Even a week isn’t remotely enough time to process and you need to put yourself first now and your needs - now and always. We will always be there for when you’re ready to come back and there is zero pressure from anyone/ expectation. People love you not only for your music Hannah but for the beautiful, kind, caring, loving, down to earth person you are and you need to remember that. She was such a huge part of your life Hannah and you need to allow yourself time to honour that and look after yourself and be with your loved ones. Thinking of you and sending all of the love in the world.”