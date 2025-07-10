A 22-year-old reality TV star has candidly spoken about a health condition she’s been living with for years for the first time as she hit back at trolls who have commented on her appearance.

Welcome to Plathville’s Moriah Plath took to Instagram to talk openly about a condition she has had since she was a little girl, and said she’s decided to speak out after being criticised over her appearance for a long time.

"I'm hesitant to share this cause it's a vulnerable and sensitive thing for me,” she began. “Many people have been criticising the way I look, it's nothing new to me and I've grown used to being picked apart since I was young for my style choices, hair choices and makeup choices,” she went on.

The star then shared that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease alopecia when she was eight years old — but her hair did initally growing back. She explained that the condition had therefore been manageable for a long time, but she recently lost all of her hair for a second time.

"[A] few months ago I lost all my hair, eyebrows and eyelashes again. It was extremely hard and emotional and I had to come to terms with it. I cried an awful lot and then told myself ‘oh well, it is what it is’," Moriah wrote.

She continued to say that she is doing what she can to "make the most of it" and has been experimenting with wigs and make-up. For now, she shared that she’d decided to have a black wig that's close to her natural hair colour.

Taking a light-hearted approach as her statement continued, she admitted there were still things she’s having to get used to. "I’m not very talented yet at wearing wigs and trying to draw my dang eyebrows on every day can be frustrating lol. I’m still trying to master that haha," she said.

The actress said this is why she may look "a bit odd or different”. “I’m learning to laugh where I can and cry when I need to and just accepting it. . . I'm learning to love myself the way God made me, with or without hair . . . it's a continuous struggle but I'm getting there!,” she added.

The star concluded her post to remind her 472,000 followers that they are "beautiful" and "unique" the way that they were created and "our imperfections and insecurities are actually some parts of us that are most beautiful!" "Anyway, before you criticise someone or comment on their appearance just remember, you never know what they’re going through and try to speak life and positivity cause they probably are harder on themselves then you are!"

Alongside the statement, she shared two photos of herself smiling at the camera. Many fans shared messages of support in the comments, including those who also have alopecia. “From one Alopecian to another - you are so beautiful and strong!! It is so hard, but you have so much support!! Always rooting for you & here for support anytime,” one person wrote.

Another fan said: ”Well said! You are gorgeous, Moriah!! A third penned: “Shame on every single grown adult that's chosen to leave you rude and hurtful comments. May they read your message and find the strength to be better moving forward. Your vulnerability and transparency is powerful.”

In her Instagram Stories Moriah excitedly told her fans last night, (Wednesday July 9), that she has had got some stick on eyebrows which she “loves so much”. She also thanked fans for all the love and support they have shown her.