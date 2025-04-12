Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TV star Melanie Sykes has told her fans she has alopecia and also a heart issue as a result of “PTSD” she developed after working in the entertainment industry for more than two decades.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 54-year-old took to her Instagram page last night (Friday April 11), to share the news with her 291,000 followers that not only does she have alopecia, but she is also suffering from heart issues.

Alongside a photo where she showed her hair loss, she wrote: “Hello beauties. This is a pic of me I took last week whilst in London investigating some health issues. I am experiencing alopecia and heart issues due to all that has happened over the last few months. PTSD, shock, mistreatment and malpractice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then directed her fans to her Youtube page, where she uploaded a 30-minute video to talk about her health issues in more detail. In the video, Mel explained she has “lost half her hair” and turned her head to point out the bald spot on her head. She also showed further hair loss by parting sections of her hair.

“I'm experiencing alopecia in quite a significant way. I've lost inches off my hairline at the back and probably got half my hair at the moment,” she said. She also added how she is suffering from stress and insomnia.

But, she said she is having treatment and has been to see a scalp specialist who has confirmed her hair will grow back.

TV star Melanie Sykes has announced she has been diagnosed with alopecia and a heart issue, which she says has been caused partly by the allegations against her former colleague Gino D’Acampo and also the PTSD she says she developed as a result of her career in the entertainment industry. Photo by Instagram/@msmelaniesykes. | Instagram/@msmelaniesykes

She went on, however, to say that hair loss is not her only health issue at the moment. She said she also has a “dodgy ticker”. The mum-of-two claimed that this has not been taken seriously previously, but she explained that she has now found found a cardiologist who is helping her with her heart problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel also told her subscribers: “I am uploading a new video on YouTube because I wanted to share what I have learned, observed and endured recently. This country must do better, and get better. Our health services are utterly shocking bar a few and rare decent humans who listen without prejudice and judgement.”

In recent months, the TV star has said that she developed a heart problem amid the allegations against her former colleague Gino D'Acampo. He was accused of allegations of inappropriate and intimidating behaviour over a 12-year period - which he has always denied. Mel worked with the TV chef on ITV's Let's Do Lunch with Gino and Mel, which aired between 2011 and 2014.

In her Youtube video, she added: “I went into the New Year with so much energy. I’ve slowed things down because I got a heart problem, which I developed during the whole Gino D’Acampo bull**** that happened in the news. She went on: “And suddenly, the stress levels in my life shot up because I left that industry years ago but it won’t leave me alone. It’s all been triggered – and everybody’s agreed with this – by my PTSD from the industry.”

Mel had a career in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years. She was a presenter of some of the UK’s best loved shows, such as Big Breakfast, and she’s also been a contestant on reality shows such as Celebrity Masterchef and I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here. She announced she was stepping away from the limelight in 2021 after she was diagnosed with autism.