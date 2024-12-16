The High School Musical actress was diagnosed with the condition in her mid 20s.

Ashley Tisdale has opened up about her health battle with the hair condition alopecia. The actress, 39, is best known for playing Sharpay Evans in High School Musical alongside Zac Efron and Vanesa Hudgens.

Speaking to People Ashley Tisdale explained that she has changed her haircare routine since being diagnosed with alopecia. She said: “I used to play with a lot of colours and dye my hair and bleach it, and I really haven't been bright blonde since then. I used to wear extensions and I stopped doing that as well.

“I really started just treating my hair better and basically knowing that I couldn't take it for granted. So I treat my hair better and not stress it out so much.”

The mother of two added: “If I see one of the bald spots, I'm like, 'I need to calm down ... because obviously I'm too stressed out right now. I have flare-ups, like, every couple years.”

Since being diagnosed with the condition in her mid-20s Ashley Tisdale has partnered with Pfizer and Litfulo, an FDA-approved pill for people 12 and older with severe alopecia areata.

The actress recently welcomed her second daughter Emerson, in September, with husband Christopher French. The couple who have been married since 2014 are also parents to eldest daughter Jupiter.

What is alopecia?

According to the NHS website Alopecia is the general medical term for hair loss. The hair condition can be minor where people experience some hair loss or severe cases when someone loses all of their hair from all over their body.

