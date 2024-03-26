Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The actress, 38, shared the happy news on social media. Ashley shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram and in the first image she is wearing jeans and an open button down shirt with her growing bump showing. The caption read: “We can’t wait to meet you.”

In another image the High School Musical actress is standing with her musician husband and in the third and final pic she's looking down at her three-year-old daughter Jupiter. Her husband commented on the pic “here we goooo! I love you. We can do this lol”

Celebrity pals including model Sofia Richie Grainge and American TV presenter Maria Menounos also commented on the post and congratulated the actress.

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French reportedly started dating in 2012 and married in 2014 and welcomed their first child daughter Jupiter in 2021.

The actress is best known for playing high maintenance teenager Sharpay Evans alongside Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Lucas Grabeel - who played her on-screen brother Ryan Evans - in noughties teen classic movie High School Musical.

It looks like the ‘Wild Cats’ are “all in this together” as former HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens recently announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Cole Tucker. The actress debuted her baby bump whilst on the red carpet at the Oscars.

