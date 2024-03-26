Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have reportedly welcomed a new baby after being spotted on a family walk in LA. In pictures obtained by Mail Online the Batman actor, 37, looked like the doting dad as he pushed a light pink pram whilst the model, 32 walked beside them.

Suki Waterhouse only confirmed the pregnancy in November 2023 whilst she was performing on stage at the Corona Festival. During her performance on stage the singer said: “I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on,” as she pushed back her pink jacket to motion towards her blossoming bump, she added “I'm not sure if it's working.”

The model turned singer was last seen out in public back in February after being spotted looking heavily pregnant whilst on a walk with the Twilight actor. The couple haven't yet confirmed the official birth date or the gender of the baby. Suki hasn't posted anything on her social media for three weeks which suggests she may have only given birth in the past few weeks.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been dating since 2018. It took three years before the couple appeared to confirm their relationship when they made their red carpet debut at Dior’s Men’s Fall Fashion Show in 2022. Although the couple have been photographed together at many celebrity events, they seem to prefer to keep their private life private.

