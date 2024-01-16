As expected there were some stunning dresses at the Emmy Awards 2024. Although at first glance I wasn’t enamoured with Claire Danes’s Emmy Awards 2024 gown, when I saw it from the back, I immediately changed my mind. The 44-year old actress looked very pretty in pink at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony which took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Claire Danes wore a beautiful vintage Balmain pink dress that featured jewelled panels on each shoulder and lifted the simplicity of the outfit. She went for Hollywood style retro waves and dazzling earrings. In contrast, Jessica Chastain went for a very bold neon green Gucci dress. In case you hadn’t noticed, Natalie Dixon and I discussed the power of green as a 2024 fashion trend in Style Solutions. Not only is Jessica Chastain a fan of green and Gucci, but so too is Taylor Swift who wore a Gucci green dress to the 2024 Golden Globes.

I can imagine it must be incredibly difficult to decide what to wear for a red carpet event when you are heavily pregnant but Suki Waterhouse’s stylist did a great job. Suki Watherouse opted for a red cut out gown by Valentino with a bow that was most certainly eye-catching. Red (as shown at the Critics Choice Awards) is big news at the moment when it comes to Hollywood and Camila Morrone looked super glam in a plunging red Versace dress.

I know Simona Tabasco’s rainbow flower Marni dress divided fashion opinion, but I absolutely adored it, it was incredibly quirky (which I love), feminine and fresh at the same time. I LOVED it. Kerri Russell looked incredibly chic in an Alexandre Vauthier dress with a long train and a brooch attached to the velvet belt.

Finally, I can always spot a Vivienne Westwood dress at first glance, and Emmy award winner Sarah Snook of Succession looked stylish in a red dress by the designer.

