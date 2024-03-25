Tyson Fury ‘hints’ wife Paris Fury is pregnant with eighth child in cryptic social media message
Tyson Fury has hinted that wife Paris Fury is pregnant with eight child following a cryptic social media post.
Paris Fury,34, shared an image of herself on Instagram wearing a satin dress at her niece’s 16th birthday party. The Gypsy King cheekily commented: “Looking a bit pregnant here”. The heavyweight champion, 35, also shared the post to his story with the caption: “Mother of seven kids and still beautiful. Still strong and my rock #eightincoming”.
The couple have been married for 15 years and already have seven children. They are named Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Valencia Amber, Athena, Prince Tyson Fury II and Prince Rico Paris Fury.
Otherwise known as Rico, their youngest boy was recently born on 18th September 2023, a mere six months ago. The name Rico is a heart warming tribute to Tyson’s late cousin, Rico Burton, who was tragically murdered in 2022, a subject their recent Netflix show At Home With the Fury’s touches on.
The nine-part docuseries gives viewers an insight into the family’s chaotic day to day life at their home in Morecambe with Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury and his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague even making an appearance.
The Netflix show features a lot of discussion about Tyson retiring from boxing, but it appears the boxer won’t be retiring anytime soon. He is set to fight Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk on 18th May this year in Saudi Arabia, a bout that was supposed to be in February, but Tyson was forced to pull out after he suffered from a deep cut above his eye during sparring.
