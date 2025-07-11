Tributes have been paid to influencer Aldo Miranda following his tragic death at 32.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular Mexican influencer Aldo Miranda, who was 32, has been found dead at his home. According to reports, his last post on Instagram stories read: “Gracias A todos por todo (Thank you all for everything).” The website Que Onnda reported that “Although the authorities have not officially confirmed the cause of death, an investigation has been launched to clarify the facts.The State Prosecutor’s Office is gathering evidence and testimony to determine what happened.”

Albe Group who represented Aldo Miranda shared a statement on Instagram which read: “Having a hard time writing this today... Aldo Miranda was one of those people that life gave me thanks to social networks, but over time it became a true friendship, one of those that feel genuine, close and valuable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular influencer Aldo Miranda who had over 10 million TikTok followers, has been found dead. Photo: aldomirandar/Instagram | aldomirandar/Instagram

“Meeting him was amazing. He had a talent that caught, moved, and inspired. She was also one of the first people who believed in me when I told her about Albe Group. Without thinking, he showed me his unconditional support and so we began working together, but beyond the job, a friendship was born that I will always cherish.

“Today we are left with some heartbreaking news. Sometimes the internal battles are silent and we fail to see everything someone carries inside. Aldo decided to leave early, and though that hurts deeply, I want to remember him with the love, light, and joy he left in us.

“We are going to miss you like you have no idea.“Thanks for everything Aldo. You will always be in my heart and in the lives of many people who admire and love you. I am sure in heaven another star arrived to light the way for those up there.”

Following the statement by the Albe Group, one fan said: “The most contagious and beautiful laugh I've ever known ❤️ thank you for so many happy moments, RIP precious Aldo 😔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔,” whilst another wrote: “💔🖤 can’t believe it Aldo, thank you for allowing me to work alongside you. You always brought laughter to your audience, who followed and accompanied you. I want to remember you like this, with your reactions and laughter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reborn Fitness Center paid tribute to Aldo Miranda on Instagram and said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the family of Aldo Miranda. We wish you find strength and comfort in this difficult time and may your memory bring you peace and resignation. May their legacy and love live on in their hearts.”

Before becoming an influencer Aldo Miranda was a school teacher and previously revealed that ''It was never planned, because if it was planned I would have trained in Media Communications, which is always something I wanted to study. But I come from a family of teachers, so I studied to be a teacher.''

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.