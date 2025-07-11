Rising tennis star Radhika Yadav, who was 25-years-old, had competed at national level.

Tennis star Radhika Yadav has allegedly been shot dead by her father at their home. India Today reported that “In his confession to the police, Deepak (Yadav) stated that he was troubled by villagers' taunts suggesting he was surviving off his daughter’s income and had even heard people questioning her character.

“He said he had asked Radhika multiple times to shut down the academy, but she refused.”

According to reports, there had been a lot of tension within the family, particularly over Radhika Yadav’s Instagram reels and her appearing in a music video, the song titled Karwaan is by independent artist INAAM, produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and was released under the LLF Records label a year ago.

Tributes have been paid to Radhika Yadav on Facebook. Veena Venugopal said: “Utterly shocked that my tennis coach- a vivacious, lovely, sweet 25 year old- was shot dead by her own father today! In response to Veena’s comment, a person said: “I was shocked when I read the news story. How on earth it could happen. Sorry to know this,” whilst someone else said: What the actual hell? That’s crazy!!!”

Anjali Kakati also took to Facebook and wrote: “My God!! What has this world come to?

“I lost my father when I was in my 12th Standard. He was the greatest cheerleader in life. I would give anything to have him back in life…

“But I guess some people aren’t lucky to have good fathers…. I hope this murderer rots in jail….”

Devsurabhee Yaduvanshi also commented on Radhika Yadav’s death on Facebook and said: “Speaking up for Radhika Yadav, whose father shot her 5 times to save face and his ego in front of “Samaj.”

“It never escalates suddenly out of the blue, there are always signs of it building up that most people ignore.

“If they can say it, in explicit, or more subtle ways, they are a trigger away from actually doing it. Pay attention to the words from people around you, even your own family members.

“Remove yourself from situations where you feel even slightly unsafe, and don’t ignore your gut feeling.

“To those who are in such situations, which are on the brink, PLEASE EXIT and save yourself.

“You being alive is the most important.”