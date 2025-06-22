Actress Lynn Hamilton who also starred in the NBC sitcom Sanford and Son, died at home.

The death of actress Lynn Hamilton, who starred in The Waltons, was confirmed by REv. Calvin Carson, her former publicist and manager. She passed away at her home in Chicago at the age of 95.

Calvin Carson took to Instagram to pay tribute to Lynn Hamilton and wrote: “With profound gratitude and admiration, we celebrate the extraordinary life of iconic actress Alzenia “Lynn” Hamilton-Jenkins, whose remarkable legacy continues to uplift and inspire. Her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, motivating audiences across the globe through her work as a model, stage, film, and television actress.

Calvin also wrote: “Her captivating performances in notable works such as "Sanford and Son," where she played Nurse Donna Harris, "Dangerous Women," "Roots: The Next Generation," "A Dream for Christmas," "Generations" (the first Black soap opera), "The Waltons," "The Jesse Owens Story," "The Practice," and "Lady Sings the Blues" continue to inspire new generations.

Actress Lynn Hamilton has dieda t 95. Here she is attending the 40th Anniversary Reunion Of ''The Waltons'' at Landmark Loew's - Jersey City on December 2, 2011 in New Jersey. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Lynn was also the recipient of the prestigious NAACP Award, a testament to her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

“Throughout her remarkable career, Lynn frequently collaborated with her husband, Frank S. Jenkins, on various theater productions, including the acclaimed play "Nobody," "The Bert Williams Story." Their partnership was a shining example of creativity, love, and dedication.

“Be It Resolved: Lynn Hamilton transitioned peacefully on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the age of 95, surrounded by her grandchildren, loved ones and caregivers.

“Her passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations.”

Lynn Hamilton will be best remembered for playing Miss Verdie on The Waltons and Redd Foxx on Sanford and Son. She also appeared as Vivian Potter in the NBC drama Generations and Cissie Johnson in the nighttime soap, Dangerous Women.

When it came to her personal life, Lynn Hamilton was married to poet and playwright Frank Jenkins, he predeceased her in 2014. Lynn Hamilton reportedly died of natural causes.