Actress Pippa Scott passed away at 90 of heart failure at home.

Actress Pippa Scott, who starred in The Twilight Zone, The Searchers and Auntie Mame, has died at the age of 90. Her daughter Miranda Tollman told The Hollywood Reporter that Pippa Scott had died at her home from heart failure in Santa Monica.

Pippa Scott was born into a theatrical family on November 10, 1934. Her father Allan Scott was an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and her mother was actress Laura Straub. Her father was behind hit musicals starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers such as Top Hat and Swing Time.

Pippa Scott studied at Radcliffe, UCLA and the RADA, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. When it came to her broadway debut, Pippa Scott appeared in Child of Fortune and starred in As Young as We Are in 1958. Her TV appearances included The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Dr. Kildare and Remington Steele.

Actresses Pippa Scott (L) and Lana Wood attend an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences special 50th anniversary screening of "The Searchers" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on June 23, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images

Pippa Scott played the part of Lucy Edwards in the 1956 movie The Searchers and also portrayed the character of Pegeen in Auntie Mame. Pippa Scott was also in The Twilight Zone episode The Trouble With Temptation and also appeared on the 1976 NBC drama Jigsaw John.

Variety reported that “Scott married producer Lee Rich in 1964, and he went on to form Lorimar Productions, which produced shows including “The Waltons,” “Dallas” and “Knots Landing.”

“After divorcing in 1983, Scott and Rich reconnected in 1996 and remained together until his death in 2012.” As well as being survived by five grandchildren, Pippa Scott is also survived by her daughters Jessica and Miranda.

Tributes have been paid to Pippa Scott on Facebook. Travers Koerner wrote: “RIP Pippa Scott, 90. Imagine being in ‘The Searchers’ and ‘Auntie Marme’ She created a chemistry in Auntie Marme that helped bring it all together. Such a beautiful and talented actress,” whilst the Facebook group for Scott Michaels and Dearly Departed Tours wrote: “The lovely Pippa Scott has passed away at the age of 90. Whatever she was in, a tv show, a play, or a film, she was always great. RIP.”