According to reports, Tanin Subha was initially on life support but is now believed to have passed away.

Although it was initially thought that actress Tanin Subha had died, it was then reported that she was on life support after her health deteriorated. The website the Daily Observer reported that “Confusion and grief gripped the entertainment industry on Sunday after premature reports announced the death of popular actress Tanin Subha. However, it has now been confirmed that while she has been declared brain dead by doctors, her heart is still beating and she remains on life support.”

Actress Tanin Subha was believed to be on life support at a hospital in Dhanmondi, a neighbourhood in Dhaka in Bangladesh. However, according to fans posting on her Facebook page, Tannin Subha is believed to have passed away.

Actress Tanin Rahman Subha has reportedly died after being on life support. Photo: Tanin Rahman Subha/Facebook | Photo: Tanin Rahman Subha/Facebook

One fan wrote: “Rest in peace Mam. You are in a better place now. We are all going to join you sooner or later. Condolences to the family!” whilst another fan wrote: “Today she is no more in the World.”

Who was Tanin Rahman Subha

Tanin Rahman Subha was a Bangladeshi actress who ran a beauty salon business and appeared in movies such as Matir Pori. On June 1, she had taken to Facebook and said: “Time is such that you don’t know how to fly! For dignity the birds have to know how to speak beautiful feathers.”