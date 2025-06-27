Adult star Kylie Page has been found dead at the age of 28.

Fans have been paying tribute to adult star Kylie Page who has been found dead at the age of 28. Adult content producer Brazzers said: “The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page’s passing. Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Monica Rose took to Facebook and wrote: “Bonnie Kinz, professionally known as Kylie Page, was a prominent American adult film actress and model who passed away at 28. My heart is heavy with sorrow, as the industry has experienced numerous losses recently.”

Leah Gotti, a friend and fellow performer of Kylie Page, told AVN that "I just think, overall, she was a [happily] infectious person. She was really light and bright and she just loved to smile, laugh, and really valued living life to the fullest and being free as much as possible."

Alex Mack of Hussie Models also paid tribute to Kylie Page and said: "She was a kind soul, a wonderful friend, and always brought warmth and energy wherever she went. That’s exactly how I’ll always remember her, full of life and kindness."

At the time of writing, there has been no cause of death reported for Kylie Page. Tributes have been paid to Kylie on her Instagram page which has 388K followers. One fan wrote: Rest easy friend RIP,” whilst another wrote: “Tell me this isn’t true.”

Earlier this month, Australian OnlyFans and porn star Koby Falks died at the age of 42. Days before he had taken to Instagram and said: “Took me years to drop the act. Turns out, the scariest thing wasn’t being rejected—it was being seen. No more masks. No more performance. Just me, as I am. Raw. Real. Free.

“Yeah, I f***d up along the way. Yeah, I wore the armour a bit too long. But I never stopped searching for the bloke underneath it all. This is for the younger me who just wanted to be loved without pretending. And for anyone else out there still hiding— You don’t have to be a symbol. Just be you. Rough edges and all. That’s where the beauty is.”

In January of this year, the adult industry lost another star when influencer and adult content creator Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, 27, died. Anna, who went by the stage name Anna Polly, fell from the balcony of the hotel in Nova Iguacu, in Baixada Fluminense, in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.