Gay adult film star Colton Ford has reportedly passed away, with friends sharing news of his death of social media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The porn actor is believed to have passed away on Monday, May 19 at the age of 62. Reports suggest that Ford, whose real name is Glenn Soukesian, may have been involved in a hiking accident, however these reports remain unconfirmed with no official cause of death given at this time.

Friends took to social media to share their tributes to the star. Adult film director and drag queen Chi Chi LaRue said: “I’m So Shocked and Saddened to Hear and Report the sudden passing of my friend and Icon Glen aka Colton Ford! You will missed! Keep Singing In Heaven!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow porn actor Dallas Steele said: “ It is with great sadness, I share word of the passing of my friend Glenn, who you may have known as pornstar and singer Colton Ford. Few details have been shared, but sources say he died from an accident on a hiking trail in Palm Springs.”

Gay adult film star Colton Ford has reportedly died aged 62 after a hiking accident in Palm Springs. | Instagram/@coltonfordxx

He added: “Glenn was such an amazing spirit. Always thinking about what he planned to do next. Always optimistic about the possibilities. I will miss him and his great smile.”

Ford’s career in the porn industry spanned 22 years, beginning in 2001 when he was 40 years old. He appeared in a dozen adult films during his career and was co-crowned ‘ Gay Performer of the Year’ in 2003 alongside Michael Brandon.

The adult film star also made the transition to mainstream media, appearing in a handful of film productions and music videos. He starred alongside Madonna in the 2000 comedy-drama The Next Best Thing and was the subject of the 2005 documentary Naked Flame, as well as appearing in Cyndi Lauper’s video for 2008 single Into The Nightlife and later performing on her True Colors Tour 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ford was also an established musician, who charted in various dance charts in the US with his early 2000s singles. He also appeared on stage in an off-broadway production called Little House on the Ferry in 2011, and starred in another stage production in Los Angeles in 2014.