Former Japanese adult film star Rae Lil Black has hit back at online critics questioning her past and accusing her of profiting from old content.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Kae Asakura, addressed the backlash in a TikTok video after being asked about her history in the adult industry and the suggestion that she continues to earn money from her former career.

“I never denied what I did in the past. I admit that my background is (the) adult industry and which I cannot change,” she said. “I never said I can change what I did. Right now, what I’m doing is I am living in peace, and I (am) studying every day and living in a peaceful space that I wanted. And that doesn’t affect any of your life.”

She questioned why others would feel offended by her attempts to move forward: “Why are you offended (that I) wanted to live in peace? I am now living in the moment and for the future, and nothing, I am now living in the past. If that offends you, I’m sorry, but I don’t understand why I’m offending (you) by living my life or trying to change my future.”

Addressing claims that she benefits financially from her past work, she said: “That’s not how it works, you go to work, you get paid. It doesn’t matter if I get more views after or not. You go to work, you get paid, that’s it. You don’t get paid extra. And so, I’m told, definitely you checked (my old videos)”

Asakura, who now goes by the Muslim name Nuray Istiqbal, converted to Islam earlier this year after a trip to Malaysia in October 2024, where she said she felt “welcomed with open arms” and was inspired by the country’s Islamic values. Her journey into the faith became widely known in February, when she posted TikTok videos participating in Ramadan.

Her chosen name, Nuray Istiqbal, is a combination of Turkish and Arabic-Urdu roots, Nuray meaning “bright moon” and Istiqbal meaning “welcoming” or “the future.” She has not confirmed whether she has legally changed her name.

