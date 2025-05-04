Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former adult film actress Rae Lil Black, who now goes by Nuray Istiqbal on social media, has opened up about her experience navigating life as a new Muslim in a TikTok video.

In the video, the 28-year-old, whose real name Kae Asakura, addressed questions from followers about what it's like to be a new Muslim and whether she feels lonely as someone who wasn’t born into the religion.

"Do I ever feel lonely or left out because I wasn't born into the religion? Yes and no," she said. "Because ultimately, my faith is the only thing. I've been only saying what matters the most is my faith between me and Allah. And that doesn't change."

She acknowledged that while her spiritual connection gives her peace, there are still moments of loneliness."When I see some Muslim family or people who celebrate some Islamic holiday like Eid or Ramadan — your family get together and celebrate iftar and stuff — yes, I feel, not left out, but I feel alone. But that doesn’t bother me." "Of course, as a revert, you have some lonely moments."

She said: “I feel great. Every day I feel peaceful and I am happy that I have five times to repent and become a better person — five chances at least." "When I pray, I think about friends, my family and myself. I have chances to think about my loved ones and wish their happiness."

Former adult film actress Rae Lil Black, who now goes by Nuray Istiqbal on social media, | TikTok

She also spoke about her personal struggles before embracing Islam.

"In my life, I felt like nobody helped me. I suffered a lot — not because of the industry, but I've been suffering about myself." "Now that I have a big power that can help me, see me, what I’m doing to become a better person... that is one of the reasons (I feel) very peaceful inside — because I have ‘somebody’ in my life.”

Nuray converted to Islam earlier this year, following a trip to Malaysia in October 2024, where she said she felt "welcomed with open arms" and inspired by the country's strong Islamic values. Her journey to Islam became public in February 2025, when she reappeared on TikTok taking part in the fasting month of Ramadan.

Her new name, Nuray Istiqbal, combines the Turkish-rooted word Nuray meaning “bright moon” and Istiqbal, which in Arabic and Urdu means “reception,” “welcoming,” or “the future.” She has not confirmed whether she has legally adopted the name.

Nuray previously confirmed that she has quit the adult entertainment industry and is no longer pursuing a career in that field. She also addressed reports that her conversion cost her over one million followers, but stated that her faith and growing connection with her family were far more important.