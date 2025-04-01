Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Japanese porn star, Rae Lil Black, has appeared to have changed her name on TikTok following her conversion to Islam.

Real name Kae Asakura, the 28-year-old boasts over 1.6 million TikTok followers and revealed in February that she had embraced a new religion after feeling "lost" for years.

She has since taken down her previous videos related to her former career and recently returned to the platform after a 13-day hiatus, wishing her followers ‘Eid Mubarak’ under a new name - Nuray Istiqbal and a new profile picture.

Nuray is derived from a Turkish, Azerbaijani and Kazakh language, meaning ‘bright moon’ and ultimately from Arabic ‘Nur’ meaning ‘light’, while Istiqbal in Arabic and Urdu means ‘reception’, ‘welcoming’, or the ‘future’.

She however has not confirmed whether she has officially adopted the new name when asked by her followers. In her latest video, Asakura who wears an abaya and a hijab, wrote: “Eid Mubarak. May Allah accept our fasts, prayers, and good deeds. Prayers to all my sisters and brothers.”

In the comment section, she explained her break from social media, writing: “I had last 13 days without social media interaction I’m sorry (to anyone) who was worried! Eid Mubarak!”.

Her latest video on TikTok shows she is spending the fasting month of Ramadan in her hometown in Japan.

Her journey to Islam started in October 2024, after visiting Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country where he expressed feeling 'welcomed with open arms' and was deeply moved by the locals' faith and culture.

She also confirmed in a recent interview that she would quit the adult industry.

This comes after she revealed she had faced backlash after her conversion to Islam, with reports saying that the announcement cost her one million followers. However, she said it didn’t matter as her newfound belief system has brought her closer to her family.

She also revealed that she had not been actively focusing on her career for the past five years. She acknowledged that there were still unreleased adult videos she had filmed about a year ago, but their release was entirely up to the production company. However, she cautioned: "This might cause people to think I'm still active when I am not."