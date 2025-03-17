Former Japanese porn star Rae Lil Black, who converted to Islam recently, has confirmed she is officially quitting the adult industry.

Real name Kae Asakura, the 28-year-old boasts over 2.2 million Instagram followers and revealed in February that she had embraced a new religion after feeling "lost" for years.

On March 2, she shared a video of herself eating, captioning it: "Happy first Iftar of my life!" The short clip shows Asakura wearing a simple black hijab while she eats her food during iftar, the fast-breaking evening meal after sundown that Muslims eat during Ramadan.

After visiting Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country, in October 2024, she expressed feeling 'welcomed with open arms' and was deeply moved by the locals' faith and culture. She has since returned to Malaysia for the fourth time to spend the rest of the fasting month, calling it a “praycation.”

Speaking to Malaysian TikTok star Sam Wong while wearing a traditional Muslim garment, Asakura was asked if she had officially quit the industry. She responded: “I would say yes. I quit. No more.”

In the interview, she also denied she was assaulted and robbed while in Kuala Lumpur. She said: “This is definitely not true, media exaggerate what I said. Please internet, don’t believe all the information on the internet. What I said there was some people followed me and stalked me on the street and at some point he grabbed (my arm) like this but that’s it. I wouldn’t consider it as an assault maybe because he was drunk and of course I’m pretty.”

Asakura previously revealed she had faced backlash after her conversion to Islam, with reports saying that the announcement cost her one million followers. However, she said it didn’t matter as her newfound belief system has brought her closer to her family. She said at the time: “I spoke to my dad twice a year, previously. Now, I speak to my parents more, catching up with them.”

She also revealed that she had not been actively focusing on her career for the past five years. She acknowledged that there were still unreleased adult videos she had filmed about a year ago, but their release was entirely up to the production company. However, she cautioned: "This might cause people to think I'm still active when I am not."