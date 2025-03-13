Adult film star Roman Mercury has died of a heart attack at the age of 45, just one year after the death of his husband.

His close friend and co-star Greg Dixxon confirmed the news of his death on social media.

“Roman left unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of passion, talent, and kindness that touched the lives of so many around the world,” he wrote on X. “To his fans, friends and loved ones, we know how deeply he was admired. As a creator and actor, his energy and spirit will forever live on. Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will never fade.”

He added: “His family will scatter his ashes in the ocean near his favourite place to live in Southern California. Roman, you will always be missed but never forgotten!”

Dixxon, who had performed in films with Mercury, told Out magazine he understood Mercury, who was born in Brazil but had lived in the US for years, had died from a heart attack. The star, whose real name was Hermes Sant Anna Filho, died just one year after the death of his husband. "I was informed by the family that his passing was due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, meaning he suffered from a heart attack," Dixxon told Out magazine in an interview.

He went on: "Sadly, Roman's husband passed away last year, leaving him lonely and crushed. Even in the midst of this loss, Roman was very persistent, intelligent, and organised."

In the interview, Dixxon also recalled some of the last times he spoke to Mercury, including him making comments about his health after he had been doing some filming. “He told me that he was becoming more exhausted and didn't feel great about his medications and was planning to see his provider,” he said.

In an interview in 2022, Mercury said he first joined OnlyFans in 2020 and had begun a career in the adult industry with the support of his husband. “I know it won’t last forever but for now I’m having lots of fun making friends and money with it. With all of the free porn on the internet, I feel like I am doing something right when people choose to watch me. This is very satisfying,” he told RedGIFs.