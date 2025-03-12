Former Manchester City and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Steve Fleet has died age 87. | Contributed

Emotional tributes have been paid after former Manchester City player and coach Steve Fleet has died age 87.

Born in Salford, Greater Manchester, Fleet started his football career with Bolton Wanderers as a schoolboy before joining Manchester City as an amateur in 1953.

After retiring as a player, he moved into coaching, starting at Stockport County in 1970. He had a brief spell as caretaker manager before returning to City, where he spent 25 years coaching young players.

In a statement, Stockport County paid tribute to their former coach. A spokesperson said: “Everyone at Stockport County was saddened to learn about the death of our former goalkeeper, Football League champion and coach Steve Fleet, who passed away at the age of 87.

“Everyone at Edgeley Park sends their condolences to Steve's loved ones at this difficult time.”

Fleet also played for Wrexham for three years from 1963 before joining Stockport County, where he helped win the Fourth Division title in the 1966-67 season. He later returned to Manchester City before finishing his playing career at Altrincham.

The Once a Blue Man City Former Players Club also paid tribute to Fleet. They said: “It is with great sadness that we have to tell you about the passing of yet another former City player, Steve Fleet. Our thoughts are with Steve's family and friends. He was truly committed to our football club. God bless Steve.”