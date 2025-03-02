Former midfielder Nico Hidalgo, who was once on the books of Juventus as a youngster, played for the likes of Granada, Cadiz and Racing Santander.

Spanish club Cadiz has paid tribute to footballer Nico Hidalgo who has tragically passed away from lung cancer at the age of 32. In a statement, Cadiz wrote: “Nico Hidalgo has left us.

“We will never forget your smile and your joy. Your struggle is our example. Rest in peace.”

Nico Hidalgo also played for the club Extremadura, who are now defunct. They posted a statement which read: “This morning we woke up to the sad news of the death of Nico Hidalgo, former Extremadura UD footballer, at the age of 32 due to lung cancer which he had been fighting since 2021.

“From [everyone at] CD Extremadura, we would like to express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We send them all our love and strength in these difficult times.”

When it came to his footballing career, Nico Hidalgo began playing for his hometown club Motril and then went on to join Granada where he played for their reserve side. After being signed to Juventus in August 2014, he was immediately loaned back to Granada and then also had a loan move to Cadiz.

Although he joined Extramadura in 2020, he did not play for the team, and the following year he was diagnosed with lung cancer and had to retire from playing.

“Maty his soul rest in peace.”