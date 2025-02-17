Ex-Valencia and Castellon striker Oscar Valdez dies age 78 as cause of death confirmed
On Sunday, February 16, it was confirmed that retired footballer and manager Oscar Valdez had died. Born in Argentina, Valdez spent most of his career in Spain and represented the country on the international stage too.
Valdez started his footballing career in the Argentine second division with Almirante Brown, before joining Valencia in 1971. He spent seven seasons with the Spanish giants, scoring 42 goals in that time.
After retiring in 1979, Valdez moved into management, and managed both Valencia and the club’s B team in the 1980s and 90s.
According to reports from Spanish media outlets, Valdez died due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
Paying tribute to the former striker, Valencia posted on X: Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Óscar Rubén Valdez . He played 241 games for VCF, was league champion in 1971 and an international with Spain.
“Rest in peace.”
Mayor of Valencia, Maria Jose Catala, added: “Our elders will never forget the legendary player from that 1971 league-winning Valencia CF team, born in Argentina but Valencian and Spanish at heart.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.