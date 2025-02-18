Brazilian footballer Gabriel Popo died moments before XV de Jau's clash with Uniao Suzano in the Campeonato Paulista. | XV de Jau

A Brazilian footballer has died just moments before he was due to step out onto the pitch.

The recent fixture between XV de Jau and Uniao Suzano was postponed immediately after players learned of the death of de Jau midfielder Gabriel Popo. After suffering a medical emergency, the footballer was rushed to the Santa Casa de Jau hospital, but did not survive.

The Sao Paulo club was hosting Suzano for the third round of the Campeonato Paulista. He did receive immediate medical treatment at the ground’s lodge before emergency services arrived.

In a post on Instagram, a club tribute said: “It is with immeasurable pain and sadness that we announce the passing of athlete Gabriel Protasio, the Popo. The player was attended to in the accommodation and promptly taken to Santa Casa de Jau.

“In respect of this moment of mourning, and in a common agreement between the XV de Jau, Uniao Suzano and the Paulista Football Federation, the match has been canceled.

“In this moment of pain, we express our solidarity to Gabriel Popo's family, members of the club, friends and teammates. May his memory be honored and may we find the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

A cause of death has not been given at the time of publication.

The club’s local rivals, including Noroeste and Marilia Atletico Clube, have also paid tributes. A Noroeste spokesperson said the club “expresses its condolences to all of his friends and teammates.”