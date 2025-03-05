Chesterfield owner Phil Kirk diagnosed with inoperable cancer - will the club be sold off?

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

5th Mar 2025, 4:55pm
Chesterfield FC are currently 16th in League Two.Chesterfield FC are currently 16th in League Two.
Chesterfield FC are currently 16th in League Two. | Getty Images
Chesterfield owner Phil Kirk has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

Kirk and his brother Ashley, who are from the town, first invested in the Spireites three years ago and are now majority owners.

They guided the club back to the Football League last spring, with Chesterfield currently sitting 16th in the League Two table. Clubs that finish 23rd and 24th are relegated to the National League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement on chesterfield-fc.co.uk read: “Chesterfield FC announces with deep regret that Phil Kirk has been recently diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

“Over the next few months he will be receiving treatment to prolong his life but this is not expected to deliver a cure.

“Work has already started on a robust long-term financial and governance plan for the club. This will be disclosed in due course but includes material financial backing on and off the pitch and does not include a sale.”

Related topics:Chesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice