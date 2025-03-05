Chesterfield owner Phil Kirk diagnosed with inoperable cancer - will the club be sold off?
Kirk and his brother Ashley, who are from the town, first invested in the Spireites three years ago and are now majority owners.
They guided the club back to the Football League last spring, with Chesterfield currently sitting 16th in the League Two table. Clubs that finish 23rd and 24th are relegated to the National League.
A statement on chesterfield-fc.co.uk read: “Chesterfield FC announces with deep regret that Phil Kirk has been recently diagnosed with inoperable cancer.
“Over the next few months he will be receiving treatment to prolong his life but this is not expected to deliver a cure.
“Work has already started on a robust long-term financial and governance plan for the club. This will be disclosed in due course but includes material financial backing on and off the pitch and does not include a sale.”
