A teenage sports star has died unexpecedly in her sleep after telling her family she needed a nap when she returned home from a competition.

University student Natalie Black, who was from Mississippi, died on Saturday March 1. She had returned home from a contest where her college's track and field team had their first outdoor meet of the season.

The promising athlete, who had been studying at Jackson's Belhaven University, accomplished her goal of beating her triple jump personal record -reaching 11.01 meters and winning second place in the category.

Her dad Toiwarn Black told local publication WLBT. “She was like ‘I'm going to make you proud’ and she did that.” Natalie's team's graduate assistant coach Tytavia Hardy also spoke to the title and recalled: “She about knocked me over celebrating.”

After the event, Natalie went back to her family's home and said she wanted to get some rest because she was tired. She intended to take a quick nap on the sofa in the living room, but she never woke up.

Natalie's mum Formeka Black wrote on Facebook that her daughter had been “so happy” before she suddenly died. She added: “We had an amazing last day with her Saturday. From morning till night, we all had an amazing day with her. And later into the night, still celebrating with family, she simply laid on the couch for a little nap and never woke up. I THANK GOD there was no suffering.”

Promising sports star, aged 19, Natalie Black has died suddenly in her sleep after taking a nap when she returned home from a competition. Photo by Instagram/@mstrackstars. | Instagram/@mstrackstars

She also spoke to WLBT and shared fond memories of her daughter: “When she comes in the room, the energy shifts, she's so positive and loving. She used to always say ‘you have to live mom’ and she's right. And that baby lived her life big and happily and joyously.”

On Friday (March 7), Natalie's family, friends, coaches and teammates filled Belhaven's outdoor track for a candlelit vigil to honour her life. They all shared their memories of Natalie and did a lap around the field to commemorate the love she had for her sport.

Her dad Toiwarn said he took comfort from the event. “To be out here with all these people that loved and cared for my baby is just so awesome and it's just a great experience to have to just see the love, to feel the love,” he said.

Natalie's friends remembered her as someone who was warm, friendly and always ensured everyone was included. Her close friend and teammate Terra Kelly told WLBT: “She was so sweet, with the biggest smile. It was very warm, she made you feel like you were welcome and comfortable always around her.”

Teammate, Courtney Adam said: “Any time you're going to be around Natalie, you're going to laugh. She's such a kind person.”

Hardy said she was exceptionally kind to everyone on the team, including herself. “She made me feel seen. She was the person who took the time [to say] ‘hey coach how are you doing’, she said. Assistant Coach Christi DeLaughter also told WLBT: “We couldn't have asked for a better athlete or a better person to come and be a part of our team.”

Mississippi Track and Field Youth Club wrote in a Facebook tribute: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Natalie Black, a true champion in Track & Field. Her talent, determination, and sportsmanship inspired countless individuals, both on and off the field. Natalie’s remarkable contributions to the sport will forever be remembered, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”