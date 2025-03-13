Valeria Mireles died at age 20 after being involved in a horror car accident.

The cowgirl influencer, known as "Miss Rodeo," died following a car accident that occurred in the northeastern state of Nuevo León, Mexico on Monday 10 March. Further details on Mireles' death have yet to be made public. Her parents "asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time," per Mexican news outlet N+, providing no further comment.

Mireles gained a following on social media for her cowgirl lifestyle and horseback riding. She amassed around 100K followers across Instagram and TikTok. She was nicknamed the "Mexico Rodeo Queen" and was known for barrel racing, per her bio.

Friends and family posted tributes to Mireles in the wake of her death, in addition to several people from the rodeo community. The Mexican Rodeo Federation said in a statement: "Valeria was more than a rodeo queen; she was an ambassador of cowboy culture, an inspiration to many young women.

"Her smile lit up every arena, and her passion for rodeo was contagious. Although her passing leaves a void, her legacy will live on in our hearts and in the memory of rodeo”. In a statement shared on Facebook, Mireles' uncle, David González, mourned her death sharing a photo of the rodeo queen. He wrote: "Niece Ana Valeria Mireles Villarreal, you will always live in our hearts. We will miss you so much."